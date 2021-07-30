Fresh Air Miracle for Classical Tahoe 2021 Festival and Music Institute July 30 - August 15

Eleven prize-winning Black and Latinx musicians will be in residence, rehearsing and performing with the Classical Tahoe Orchestra, and taking part in a customized experience of mentoring and networking. Classical Tahoe and Sphinx share musical ambassador Weston Sprott, Classical Tahoe Trombone, recipient Sphinx Medal of Excellence, and Dean of the Preparatory Division The Juilliard School. The ultimate goal of the initiative is job placement for musicians of color in American orchestras.

The Festival program remains largely unchanged from the 2020 season designed by Joel Revzen, Artistic Director and Conductor since the festival's inaugural season in 2012, until his death on May 25, 2020, from COVID-19. Classical Tahoe's Founding Concertmaster, Laura Hamilton, is serving as Interim Artistic Director.

Conductors Ming Luke, Tito Muñoz, and Gabriela Díaz-Alatriste will lead orchestra concerts with soloists Laquita Mitchell, Emmanuel Ceysson, Nathan Hughes, Gilles Vonsattel, Amaryn Olmeda, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet. For a complete list of programming, visit classicaltahoe.org.

PBS Reno will film and livestream seven concerts and a fully-produced six-episode series will air in 2022 and be available online and through the PBS Video App. The 2020 Classical Tahoe series is available to view free of charge at PBSReno.org/classicaltahoe.

About Classical Tahoe

Classical Tahoe is a world-class celebration of arts that brings 70 virtuoso musicians from the top orchestras across America to North Lake Tahoe each summer to collaborate with international conductors and soloists for three weeks of orchestra and chamber music concerts, and free engagement programs.

Location: Classical Tahoe Pavilion, Sierra Nevada University, 291 Country Club Drive, Incline Village, Nevada.

Tickets: www.classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

Karen Craig, Executive Director

[email protected]

775-298-0245

SOURCE Classical Tahoe

