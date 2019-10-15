Fresh Cravings Launches 'The Dip that Delivers™' with a New Plant-Based Line Made from Almonds and Cashews

With a smooth and creamy consistency, Fresh Cravings Plant Based Dips are an innovative alternative to hummus, dairy-based dips, and other snacking condiments. Sold in 8 oz. tubs at a price competitive with or lower than the competition and other dip options, they are available in the following six savory selections at Walmart:

Kickin' Queso Style Cashew Dip

Zesty Ranch Cashew Dip

Creamy Dill Cashew Dip

Creamy Garlic Almond Dip

Spicy Garlic Almond Dip

Smokehouse Almond Dip

Publix stores offer five varieties of Fresh Cravings Organic Plant Based Dips in both savory and sweet. Savory flavors include:

Organic Kickin' Queso Style Cashew Dip

Organic Creamy Garlic Almond Dip

Organic Smokehouse Almond Dip

Sweet flavors include:

Organic Creamy Vanilla Cashew Dip

Organic Chocolate Mousse Cashew Dip

Each unique flavor profile offers the perfect pairing with fresh vegetables, fruit, plantain or pita chips, crackers, and so much more. Beyond snacking, the dips are a complement to a wide variety of recipes, such as a vegan Fettucine Alfredo or Sweet Potato Gratin—bringing globally-inspired flavors to your dinner table with clean, whole food-based ingredients. Fresh Cravings seeks to balance taste and health, with healthier ingredients such as tahini, chia, hemp seeds, and coconut aminos along with rich, flavorful spices like smoked paprika and chipotle chili, rather than additives.

"We believe that plant-based foods are not a trend, it's a shift in consumer preference and is moving to become a lasting part of the American culinary lifestyle. Until now, Fresh Cravings has been known as a refrigerated salsa brand, and this launch positions us as a significant player in the growing plant-based food space," said FoodStory Brands President Jay Whitney. "We pushed ourselves to accelerate our innovation process as we see tremendous opportunity to deliver healthier alternatives at highly competitive prices to all consumers."

Fresh Cravings' Plant Based Dips join the brand's established family of healthy and modestly priced products. Its refrigerated salsa, available in more than 10,000 stores, reigns as America's #1 Fresh Produce Salsa Brand. For more information about Fresh Cravings and to find your nearest store, visit www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa.

About Fresh Cravings®

At Fresh Cravings, we believe our plant-based foods should contain wholesome ingredients with bold flavors worth celebrating and be sold chilled in the produce department. That's why we created an authentic, vibrant refrigerated salsa as an alternative to the soft, dull blends of jarred salsa and a line of dairy-free plant-based dips packed with superfoods like chia, hemp, and almonds or cashews. Our refrigerated salsa is made with fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp, hand-picked vegetables, zesty peppers and spices, and it packs an incredible flavor that's America's #1 Fresh Produce Salsa Brand. Fresh Cravings products are sold at a price competitive with, or lower than our competitors, and the overall product line includes savory and sweet plant-based dips made from almonds or cashews, along with conventional and organic Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style salsa and Chunky salsa. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to American tables. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com

