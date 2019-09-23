Fresh Del Monte Produce and Jagged Peak Energy Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 30:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) will replace Cray Inc. (NASD: CRAY). S&P 500 constituent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) is acquiring Cray in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) will replace NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE). AXA Investment managers is acquiring NorthStar Realty Europe in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Fresh Del Monte Produce produces, markets and distributes fresh-cut fruits and vegetables. Headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Agricultural Products Sub-Industry index.

Jagged Peak Energy operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. Headquartered in Denver, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – September 30, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Fresh Del Monte

Produce Consumer Staples Agricultural Products

Jagged Peak

Energy Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &

Production DELETED Cray Information Technology Technology Hardware,

Storage & Peripherals

NorthStar Realty

Europe Real Estate Office REIT's

