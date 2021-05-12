ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, is celebrating National Salad Month with an online and social contest that will provide salad inspiration and encourage consumers to create a new salad every day throughout the month of May.

Fresh Express celebrates National Salad Month with #FreshSaladCreations Challenge.

Fresh Express offers more than 150 varieties of fresh and healthy salads – from leafy salad greens like baby kale and sweet butter to premium, chef-crafted salad kits, like the Twisted Caesar Asian Caesar Chopped Salad Kit – and more than 250 online recipes, making it easy for consumers to enjoy a delicious, nutritious and convenient salad every day.

A recent survey found that 48% of American consumers buy salad kits because they're an inexpensive way to add a salad to their meal, and 36% have eaten more salads since the pandemic began1.

Every day throughout the month of May, Fresh Express will post a new salad idea or tip on social media and encourage consumers to submit a photo of their salad creation with the hashtag #FreshSaladCreations for a chance to win a month's worth of Fresh Express salad. Weekly nutrition information and tips will also be shared on the Fresh Express website, along with a free recipe book download filled with new Fresh Express recipes, tips and more.

"With our broad variety of salad greens and kits and a robust recipe library, we're making it possible to enjoy a salad a day without growing bored," said Robin Bell, Marketing Manager at Fresh Express. "By sharing tips, information and recipe inspiration, and challenging consumers to submit their creations, we hope to spotlight how easy it is to incorporate fresh ingredients into daily routines, while still keeping mealtime exciting."

Each day during the month of May, Fresh Express will select four winners to receive a month's worth of salad, via #FreshSaladCreations photo submissions on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and the Fresh Express website. Additionally, 30 Fresh Express email subscribers will also win a month's worth of salad.

Fresh Express salad blends and kits are available in the refrigerated produce department at your favorite grocery store, with a suggested retail price of $3.69.

Learn more about the Fresh Express #FreshSaladCreations Challenge at www.freshexpress.com/challenge.

About Fresh Express ®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 150 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 20 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

______________________ 1 Survey conducted by OnePoll for Fresh Express in April 2021, with a sample of 2,000 Americans

