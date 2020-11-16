Fresh Express Recalls Limited Quantity of EXPIRED Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme Due to Potential Health Risk

No illnesses are reported, and no consumer complaints have been received by the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center in association with this recall. No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.

The recall of the expired product is being conducted due to an isolated incident in which a single randomly selected package of 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme yielded a positive result for E. coli STEC 026.

E. coli STEC 026 can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe.

Consumers who may still have the expired product at home in their refrigerators should discard and not consume it. For questions or to obtain refunds, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center tollfree at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Fresh Express is conducting this recall in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Recall Specifics:

Product Being Recalled: 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with Product Code S296 and Use-By Date NOV 8 , located in upper right corner on the front of the package and UPC Code 0 7127930104 4 on the reverse side of the package.

Possible Distribution: Alaska , Arizona , California , Colorado , Hawaii , Idaho , Montana , North Dakota , New Mexico , Nevada , Oregon , Texas , Utah , Washington and Wyoming .

BRAND PRODUCT NAME SIZE UPC PRODUCTION

CODE USE BY

DATE POSSIBLE

DISTRIBUTION STATES Fresh

Express Fresh Express Kit

Caesar Supreme 10.5-oz. 0 7127930104 4 S296 NOV 08 AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID,

MT, ND, NM, NV, OR,

TX, UT, WA, WY

SOURCE Fresh Express