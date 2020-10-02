Fresh n' Lean, the Nation's Largest Organic Prepared Meal Delivery Service, Named #847 on the 2020 INC. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Fresh n' Lean celebrates 10 years in business and is now the nation's leading organic prepared meal delivery service, the company today announces it has placed #847 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S.

Over the past three years, Fresh n' Lean has recorded revenue growth of more than 562% with projected growth to add another 100% by year's end. This strong growth pattern shows how Americans are changing their eating habits to healthier, organic and more balanced meal choices. Ready to eat in three minutes, Fresh n' Lean's flavorful meals use only organic vegetables, grass feed beef, cage-free chicken and sustainably sourced salmon.

"It's an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 and to us, this shows that Fresh n' Lean is relevant and important to today's consumer who desires better food for a healthier life," said Thomas Asseo, co-CEO who along with his sister Laureen share executive duties at the growing business. Laureen founded the company in 2010.

In 2020, as more people continue to choose the convenience and safety of delivery, Fresh n' Lean has hired more than 100 people to keep up with the demand for their nutritious, delicious healthy meals. To date, Fresh n' Lean has delivered more than 13 million meals and donated another 270,000 more. Within the Food and Beverage category of the Inc. 5000 list, Fresh n' Lean placed #26 out of 126 companies.

As Fresh n' Lean grows, the company has sought to inspire consumers beyond nutritious eating to pursue a healthier lifestyle overall. The new brand with logo, tagline "Feed Your Potential," packaging and website all reflect the company's desire to reinvent the concept of fast food through readily available, organic prepared meals. Under the Feed Your Potential banner Laureen and Thomas Asseo want to encourage people to eat better, feel better and achieve more.

Earlier this summer, Fresh n' Lean partnered with the Anaheim Ducks hockey team and will provide meals for the team's training center. The company has recently teamed with champion race car driver Danica Patrick and US Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens, providing meals for the athletes and sharing their experiences to motivate the Fresh n' Lean community.

Other accomplished athletes on the Fresh n' Lean roster include Big Wave Tour champion surfer Billy Kemper, BMX and mountain bike world champion and Olympian Caroline Buchannan, and professional motorcycle racer Josh Herrin.

About Inc. Media and the Inc. 5000

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. received the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand continues to grow significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, the list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Fresh n' Lean: With a philosophy and a desire to reinvent the concept of fast food, founder and CEO Laureen Asseo leads Fresh n' Lean, the largest organic meal delivery service in the United States. Fresh n' Lean specializes in organic dishes made without preservatives, gluten, hormones or added sugar. The recipes are prepared with care and delivered direct to consumers providing a quality meal experience that is readily available when the consumer desires. Laureen's brother Thomas Asseo joined in 2011 as Co-CEO and together they are leading a talented team toward a healthy eating revolution.

