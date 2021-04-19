Fresh on the Heels of WOWorks Acquisition, Saladworks and Frutta Bowls Team Up with Combo Kitchen

As a ghost kitchen company to utilize well-recognized restaurant brands as opposed to virtual brands, Combo Kitchen sought these two WOW orks restaurants because of their long-established, widely-known presences. Combo Kitchen has found while customers enjoy trying new brands, they're more reluctant to order online without access to customer reviews, established social media pages or other forms of consumer feedback that virtual brands inherently lack. Saladworks and Frutta Bowls are well-recognized restaurants and industry leaders in their sector, and Combo Kitchen intends to help expand these brands even further.

This partnership allows Combo Kitchen franchisees to add Saladworks or Frutta Bowls into their restaurant and operate as a ghost kitchen. Operators benefit by generating additional revenue with the incorporation of a proven concept, while maintaining or even reducing their standard restaurant expenses. Combo Kitchen anticipates substantial growth nationwide with the WOWorks brands. In the first 60 days of the partnership, Combo Kitchen signed Saladworks for 14 initial locations. It foresees growing Saladworks and Frutta Bowls brands at a rate of 5-7 locations monthly throughout the remainder of 2021.

"What's powerful about this partnership is its mutual benefit for all parties involved. Our unique ghost kitchen model calls for proven brands, which Saladworks and Frutta Bowls exemplify. Saladworks and Frutta Bowls can experience exponential growth while Combo Kitchen handles all franchise sales, royalty collections and other operational responsibilities," said Combo Kitchen CEO Hossein Kasmai. "Restaurant operators boost their revenue with the incorporation of a recognized and established brand, while consumers can take advantage of new flavors being brought to their area. We continue to enjoy working with the Saladworks and Frutta Bowls team to redefine the norm for the restaurant industry."

In the past year alone, Saladworks has grown by more than 40 restaurant locations, entering new markets such as Canada, California, Tennessee, Rhode Island, Ohio, Florida and Indiana. Roughly 80% of these openings mark non-traditional presences, i.e. ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, hospitals and universities, as the brand continues to flex its muscles as an industry disruptor. Frutta Bowls is a fast-casual trend-setter centering on a unique menu that is made fresh-to-order with no sweeteners, no juices and no fillers added.

About WOWorks

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful fuel along with first-rate hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, oatmeal bowls and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on ancient Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

