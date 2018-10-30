Fresh-Prepared, Human-Grade Grocery Pup Now Available at Retail

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery Pup, a health and wellness company that redefines the dog food standard, announced the launch of their all-natural, fresh food at Central Texas-based Tomlinson's Feed, a natural, healthy pet supply retailer. This marks the first physical retail point of purchase for Grocery Pup and the first-of-its-kind dog food product available at a retail store.

Grocery Pup is the first-of-its-kind sous-vide prepared dog food available at retail Grocery Pup offers three signature recipes

Grocery Pup meals are made with fresh, whole food, human-grade, non-GMO ingredients, just as if you cooked the food at home. All recipes are cooked sous-vide in a USDA certified kitchen. This cooking process locks in the nutrients of the whole food ingredients as opposed to traditional cooking methods where nutrients are lost to steam or cooking water. The sous-vide method also enhances the flavor of their food and eliminates any harmful pathogens and bacteria.

"Our dog Lola never took to eating raw food, but I wanted her to have a fresh whole foods diet that utilized human-grade ingredients. My passion for finding the healthiest, most nutritious food possible that also made Lola excited for meal time led to the creation of Grocery Pup," said Ruth Stedman, CEO and co-founder of Grocery Pup, "Tomlinson's Feed is an Austin-based family business, just like Grocery Pup, and it was the perfect partner for us to launch our product into retail."

Partnering first with a local retailer such as Tomlinson's Feed was a natural fit as both companies prioritize health and wellness for their customers. Beginning this month, all 15 Tomlinson's Feed locations will carry all three Grocery Pup recipes (Turkey Pawella, Bitchin Beef and Porky's Luau) in a 5-pound bag located in the freezer section as a featured product. Each recipe was developed by a veterinarian-nutritionist. Each bag will retail for $39.99. Grocery Pup plans to roll out additional retail availability across the country soon.

In addition to Tomlinson's Feed stores, Grocery Pup a-la-carte bags and meal subscription Service are currently available online and ship nationwide. For more information, visit www.grocerypup.com.

About Grocery Pup

Grocery Pup is an Austin born and bred company that provides fresh dog food that's as close to homemade as it gets without making it yourself. Grocery Pup meals are cooked sous-vide to lock in the nutrients, taste, and texture of its meats and whole vegetables and fruits. All of its ingredients are human-grade, non-GMO, and pesticide free. Grocery Pup takes extra care in cooking its food by making its meals in a USDA certified kitchen in Texas following the same safety and quality standards as human food.

