Fresh Thyme is Dedicated to Providing Real Solutions for Real People

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This past year has been a defining one for many reasons, and Fresh Thyme Market, the full-service specialty retailer with a focus on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings, is helping customers adjust with confidence. With an understanding that the real role they play in people's lives has become bigger and more meaningful, Fresh Thyme grounds itself as a valuable partner to their communities as they continue to adjust. By offering a more deliberate way to shop and eat, Fresh Thyme presents a more thoughtful approach to managing health and wellness. To drive these efforts forward, Fresh Thyme is excited to announce the unveiling of a new company logo, as well as a new advertising campaign, set to air this Sunday, August 30th.

In this year of rapid consumer change, Fresh Thyme has continued to change as well, ensuring that their name and logo match up with customers' needs and expectations. The new logo encapsulates this change for the Fresh Thyme brand and its purpose. With clear and authentic messaging, Fresh Thyme aims to provide support for those looking for real solutions for wellness. The new design drives straighter towards who Fresh Thyme really is and the retailer's promise to customers.

Fresh Thyme's new company logo, redesigned by The Distillery Project, showcases a refined and sharpened look, featuring green and white lettering and condensed wording. The logo is simpler, reading solely Fresh Thyme Market.

In tandem with their new logo, Fresh Thyme will kick off a new advertising campaign with the debut of their latest commercial. The ad entitled, "This is Real," stars real Fresh Thyme shoppers. Cast while shopping in the retailer's home city of Chicago, the ad highlights the diversity and uniqueness of the Fresh Thyme customer. Created in partnership with The Distillery Project, the commercial showcases three families preparing and eating dinner in their own homes.

"Fresh Thyme has always been a solution for healthy living, no matter the circumstance," says Fresh Thyme Market Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Tod Pepin. "As we all continue to navigate this new normal, Fresh Thyme is dedicated to helping people meet a new standard and heightened responsibility towards their own wellbeing. Our new logo and advertising campaign is an intentional evolution in that direction, and we are thrilled to share it with our community."

The ad emphasizes that as the world continues to change, it has become harder for people to know what is real. In the midst of it all, Fresh Thyme shoppers are quietly taking control of their health and wellbeing by eating real, healthy foods.

"It's always been hard for people to know what to do to stay healthy," says John Condon, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Distillery Project. "It's such an important topic that there's a constant barrage of information. It can be confusing, contradictory and sometimes come from pretty questionable sources," he continues. "Now, more than ever, people are searching for some clarity. The pandemic has made us all more health conscious and more price sensitive. So, it just seemed an especially right time to remind people that Fresh Thyme has always stood for, 'Real healthy foods at real affordable prices.' And, that the single, most important thing any of us can do to keep ourselves and our families healthy is eat healthy foods. It's a simple basic truth, at a time when people really need it."

The commercial, featuring the new Fresh Thyme logo, will run in 18 Midwest markets starting on Sunday, August 30th.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, hundreds of bulk food items, frozen and dairy products including hundreds of plant-based options, health-focused vitamin and supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Fresh Thyme has 73 stores in 11 states throughout the Midwest. Learn more at freshthyme.com. Keep in touch by liking us at facebook.com/freshthymefarmersmarkets, and following us at twitter.com/freshthymefm.

About The Distillery Project

Founded in April 2012, The Distillery Project is an independent, creative and strategic agency dedicated to giving its clients more of what they want and less of what they don't. The Distillery Project filters out the nonsense, the noise, the bureaucracy and the jerks. The Distillery Project specializes in clear, sharply refined thinking. And a powerful brand of creativity driven by ideas simple, pure and potent enough to change the way people think, how they feel and even what they do. The Distillery Project was named an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2017. Based in Chicago, IL. Clients of The Distillery Project include: Meijer, Caterpillar, Fresh Thyme, Dehnco, Arrow Electronics, Lifeway Foods, Presto, Duran Cigars, Rooms to Go, RetailMeNot, Omni Hotels and Resorts, Athletico, TropicSport, Alliant Insurance and Ascend Medical. For more information, visit distilleryproject.com.

Media Contact:

Tara Coyle

[email protected]

847.987.0379

SOURCE Fresh Thyme Market