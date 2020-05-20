FreshAddress Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Audit

NEWTON, Mass., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshAddress, LLC, the leader in email marketing database services, today announced it successfully completed its 2020 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. Impressively, the process revealed no exceptions, meaning that the company's existing operational policies, data protection, & privacy protocols met or exceeded the highest of security standards.

Achieving SOC 2 security compliance highlights the company's operational excellence and underscores its ability and commitment to keeping sensitive client data safe. In addition to achieving this internationally recognized standard, FreshAddress follows other industry best practices, including Privacy Shield membership and compliance with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

"SOC certification is widely considered to be the leading benchmark for enterprise data security. Successful completion of this audit with zero exceptions proves our ability to deliver best-in-class email database solutions that exceed customer expectations when it comes to safeguarding their data," stated Craig Marcellus, Director of Data Systems & Security

Impact on Customers:

FreshAddress services are used by hundreds of Fortune 500 brands and leading nonprofits. As always, FreshAddress clients can sleep well at night knowing that two of their most valuable assets - their corporate reputation and their vital customer data - are in expert hands. SOC 2 certification provides these clients with complete assurance that FreshAddress is taking every possible action to protect their data.

"Since 1999, we've built FreshAddress on a foundation of unparalleled trust, security, and results. We continue to deliver on these promises through ongoing investment in initiatives that enhance the security and performance of our offerings," stated Bill Kaplan, FreshAddress CEO. "We're excited to be one of the only email database services providers with SOC 2 certification and we look forward to continue leading the field with future advancements in the realm of data privacy, protection, and security."

More about SOC Certification:

Service Organization and Controls (SOC) are assurance reports, which provide an industry-wide acknowledgment that a company adheres to trust service principles. These principles and controls are set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC reports deliver valuable information for clients and partners enabling them to assess the quality of security provided by their service providers, such as FreshAddress.

For more information about FreshAddress's security and privacy programs, please visit https://www.freshaddress.com/data-security/

About FreshAddress, LLC - FreshAddress is the leading email marketing intelligence company helping businesses and nonprofits clean, protect, and grow their email files for maximum return on their investment. Service offerings include its patented Email Change of Address (ECOA) service, SafeToSend® email validation, correction, and hygiene, List Guard email monitoring, and a full suite of appending services. For more information, please visit www.freshaddress.com.

Media Contact: Keith Reinhardt, Marketing Manager -- FreshAddress Office: 617-965-4500 x229 [email protected]

SOURCE: FreshAddress, LLC

