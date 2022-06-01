FRESHBREW ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION INVESTMENT IN SPECIALTY ROASTING, TEA & READY-TO-DRINK PRODUCTION

Company to become one of only a few companies in the country offering total end-to-end beverage solutions

HOUSTON , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based FreshBrew, one of the largest private-label coffee and tea producers in the country, announced today the investment of $10 million into its specialty roasting and production divisions. The investment will expand current roasting production and will fund extraction, bottling and canning capabilities, making FreshBrew one of only a few companies in the country to offer total end-to-end beverage solutions. Expansion is slated to be complete in early 2023.

"FreshBrew remains committed to providing our customers with the highest quality product and technology-driven services while continuously expanding our product lines and meeting increasing demand from our national clients," said Al Ansari, President and CEO of FreshBrew.

Earlier this year, FreshBrew sold the vending division of the company to Compass Group North America, the owner of Canteen Vending Services, in response to rapidly increasing customer demand for production services. This strategic move allowed FreshBrew to focus the company's efforts and resources on the expansion of its coffee, tea and extract product lines, which have been the heart of the business since its inception, more than 90 years ago.

FreshBrew upgraded its existing roasters and purchased two additional roasters which will arrive later this summer. They added 11 packing lines for a total of 25 to accommodate increased demand. Their tea lines expanded as well, with the addition of sugar to their production, to allow for sweet tea products. Construction is now underway to transform the 40,000 sq. ft. of vending space to allow for extraction, bottling and canning production in-house. They also acquired an additional 25,000 sq. ft. of space, creating a combined total of 140,000 sq. ft. for the roasting plant and warehouse.

"As we look towards the future, we are energized and excited to continue to provide innovative total beverage solutions to many of the country's largest convenience stores, quick service restaurants and foodservice industries," said Ansari.

As one of the largest private-label coffee and tea producers in the country, FreshBrew supplies award-winning coffee, tea and total beverage solutions to notable brands in the national foodservice, convenience store, hospitality and retail sectors. Production is expected to increase to 100 million pounds annually once the extracting, bottling and canning services and additional roasting capabilities are fully implemented.

For more information about FreshBrew, please visit http://www.freshbrewgroup.com/.

About FreshBrew

FreshBrew is a family-owned business operating FreshBrew Coffee and Tea. Since its inception more than 90 years ago, FreshBrew has been dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality product and technology-driven services while continuously expanding product lines. As one of the largest private-label coffee and tea producers in the country, FreshBrew supplies award-winning coffee, tea and total beverage solutions to notable brands in the national foodservice, convenience store, hospitality and retail sectors. For more information, visit www.freshbrewgroup.com

SOURCE FreshBrew