FreshDirect Delivers More Than Groceries in Their Latest OOH Campaign

One of the Northeast's leading online fresh food grocer partnered with OUTFRONT's MOMENTS in Food content partner, So Yummy, to sponsor four :15 video branded content segments focused on timely seasonal recipes to reach on-the-go commuters. Each video includes a QR code to link commuters to the FreshDirect website for detailed recipes and a path to purchase the ingredients featured in the branded content spots.

The FreshDirect campaign also includes dynamic creative ad units that trigger contextual messaging changes based on the latest weather conditions. Powered by weather intelligence provider Tomorrow.io, these unique ad units feature the latest weather conditions visualized in the creative paired with a relevant and enticing recipe based on the forecast. The engaging imagery changes dynamically in real-time to ensure that FreshDirect is top-of -mind to transit riders on the subway and commuter rail during the cold winters in New York City.

In addition, the FreshDirect campaign extends to static brand trains within the subway system, providing the brand with several touchpoints of impact and mass reach to subway riders throughout New York City.

"As a great local New York city brand for 20 years, FreshDirect has been meeting our customers where they are, delivering the highest quality, fresh food to their doorsteps," said John MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, FreshDirect. "This campaign enables us to reach them beyond their doorsteps and at various points of their daily commute throughout the city. We are excited and proud of our collaboration with OUTFRONT and Quan Media Group."

"We are thrilled to partner with FreshDirect and Quan Media Group on this innovative new campaign," said Andrew Miller, Vice President Innovation and Product Engagement, OUTFRONT. "FreshDirect's use of both branded shoppable content and dynamic creative has allowed them to connect with subway riders in a meaningful way."

The campaign will run on New York City subway and commuter rail Liveboards and Livecards until the end of the month. The entire campaign was spearheaded and executed by Quan Media Group, the Out of Home agency of record for FreshDirect.

