Freshii Unveils Transformed Mobile App to Make Healthy Food More Convenient for Americans

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Freshii Inc. (OTC: FRHHF) ("Freshii")—one of North America's leading healthy fast casual restaurants—today announced the launch of its completely transformed mobile app, Freshii, offering Americans a convenient way to eat and energize. The app's brand new interface allows customers to easily personalize their favourite orders, specify and save dietary preferences, pay in store with the in-app wallet, or skip the line with transactionless pick-up.

"At Freshii, we strive to provide everyone with healthy, delicious and affordable food offerings that they can feel good about eating," said Veronica Castillo, Vice President, Marketing at Freshii. "Our new app provides customers with a more convenient way to order and enjoy their Freshii favourites. We're excited to bring this enhanced user-experience to our customers across the U.S. and Canada."

On every order placed through the app, users collect Veggie Points, which can be redeemed on their next in-app purchase. Another new feature allows users to send gift cards to friends and family members. Curbside pick-up and additional delivery options will be available soon.

The Freshii app is now available for download on iOS and Android. For a limited time, new users will receive a $5 reward after their first in-app purchase, and existing users will have a $5 reward waiting for them upon download.

For more information, please visit www.freshii.com/freshiiapp

About Freshii:

Eat. Energize. That's the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to operate 430 restaurants in 14 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii's menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

