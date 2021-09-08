Freshpet Launches Fresh Vegetarian Dog Food Brand Spring & Sprout

Spring & Sprout supports a growing trend in the plant-based retail market. And, while there are a limited number of vegetarian or vegan pet foods available, Freshpet is the first fresh, refrigerated option available to pet owners at retail.

"Freshpet has long been committed to pet welfare and the well-being of our planet," said Scott Morris, Freshpet president and COO. "That's why we created Spring & Sprout – a planet-friendly vegetarian pet food that gives pet parents an option that aligns with their own values while meeting the nutritional needs of their pets."

Spring & Sprout combines high-protein plants with carrots, cranberries and cage-free eggs resulting in a pet food that delivers more protein than conventional pet food. A meat-free diet for dogs can benefit their digestion, immunity and allergies, and can contribute to a healthier coat, weight control and overall vitality.

Spring & Sprout aligns with Freshpet's commitment to Pets, People and the Planet. The new line eliminates many environmental impacts associated with meat production, giving pet parents a healthy, more sustainable option that's kinder on the planet.

The brand's environmental commitment shows up in all parts of its business – from its packaging to its facilities. Freshpet Kitchens are operated under a zero-waste philosophy, with all waste being reused, recycled or transformed into energy. All recipes created in Freshpet kitchens are produced with built-in wind, water and CO 2 savings, while all waste from the facilities is reused, recycled or transformed into energy.

Spring & Sprout joins Freshpet's other brand's including Deli Fresh®, Fresh Treats, Freshpet® Select, Homestyle Creations™, Nature's Fresh®, Vital® Freshpet Select, and Vital®.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh proteins, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, Penn. Freshpet thoughtfully prepares its foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market. Freshpet foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Europe.

