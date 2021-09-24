Freshworks Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 31,350,000 shares of Class A common stock including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,850,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "FRSH."

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies and Barclays acted as book-running managers for the offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Raymond James, AmeriVet Securities, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Ramirez & Co., Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

