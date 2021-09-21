Freshworks Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc ., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 28,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "FRSH" on September 22, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on September 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Freshworks has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies and Barclays are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Raymond James, AmeriVet Securities, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Ramirez & Co., Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE Freshworks