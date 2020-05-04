Freshworks Hires SaaS Finance Veteran Tyler Sloat as Chief Financial Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company, announced the appointment of SaaS veteran Tyler Sloat as Chief Financial Officer. The executive appointment comes on the heels of the company surpassing $200 million in annual recurring revenue, doubling in the past 18 months. Sloat is charged with maintaining sustainable growth across its customer segments, overseeing all the accounting, finance, legal and IT functions.

Previously, Sloat served as CFO at Zuora, Inc., guiding the subscription payments leader from start-up through successful IPO and subsequent quarters as a public company. Prior to Zuora, Sloat held executive finance roles at a variety of companies including NetApp Inc. and Siebel Systems, Inc.

"The market has changed, but the business fundamentals that fuel Freshworks sustained growth have not," said Tyler Sloat, Freshworks Chief Financial Officer. "We are seeing increased demand for products that better automate customer support and IT services while helping teams work better remotely during this critical time."

"As we emerge from this new era, Freshworks will rally in support of businesses to help them navigate changing customer expectations and behaviors," said Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks Founder and CEO. "Tyler brings a strong performance record, financial acumen, and strategic insight which is requisite to running a disciplined business model that also accelerates our ability to achieve a billion dollars in revenue in the coming years."

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks' 3,000+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

