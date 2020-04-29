Freshworks integrates with Slack to scale rapid customer service for enterprises

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company, announced the integration of its customer support and engagement software Freshdesk with Slack, the leading channels-based messaging platform which counts over 12 million active daily users performing over five billion actions every week. This first-to-market customer support integration extends Freshworks' omnichannel experience that allows teams and customers to collaborate and communicate via a platform they love to best support customers.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, incoming ticket volume has surged on the Freshworks platform — doubling in affected industries in March 2020 as compared to March 2019. Today's integration with Slack helps address this surge by providing a frictionless way for agents to respond and resolve inquiries quickly. Now, inside Slack, support agents can directly collaborate with teammates in other departments, such as billing, sales, and logistics, to secure relevant information and take immediate action to close tickets and improve the customer experience.

"The Freshdesk and Slack integration helps us stay better connected with each other, with our developers, and with our customers which is critically important right now," said Eric Holliday, head of data and systems management of Springer Nature, one of the leading international research publishers, which relies on Freshdesk to manage customer inquiries. "Our customer service agents love the technology's ease of use. With this integration, they are able to quickly resolve issues, building trust and earning customers for life."

With the Freshworks and Slack integration:

Keep everyone in the know - Automatically post tickets from Freshdesk to relevant Slack channels, providing real-time updates and enabling agents to swiftly resolve issues

Enable seamless collaboration - Accelerate technical and sales support by collaborating with teammates and even replying to customers via their Slack instance

Help your agents work faster - View, create and update tickets directly in Slack, without having to change workflows or switch screens

"Deploying technologies that make it easy to connect with customers and address their issues is more important than ever before as companies adjust to an increasingly digital service environment," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. "As Slack's first-to-market customer support partner, we are uniquely positioned to help enterprises respond to inbound customer requests via the most popular channels-based messaging platform. Freshworks is committed to bringing the latest innovations to businesses as they seek to best serve their customers while markets continue to evolve."

For more information on the Slack and Freshworks integration go to: http://www.freshworks.com/slack .

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Freshworks' 3,000+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information, visit www.freshworks.com .

© 2020 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshmarketer and the Freshworks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc.

SOURCE Freshworks

Related Links

http://www.freshworks.com

