Freshworks Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc. , the customer engagement software company, announced it is the only company named a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center.* Freshworks was evaluated for its cloud-based omnichannel customer support software, Freshdesk Omnichannel. This comes on the heels of Gartner evaluating multiple products across Freshworks' portfolio for Magic Quadrants including the CRM, SFA and ITSM categories. To read a copy of the entire 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center report, click here.

"We think our recognition in the Gartner report validates Freshdesk Omnichannel's vision to enable digital transformation by providing a unified view of customer interactions across all channels. We also think that the report underscores our success with larger enterprises," said Pradeep Rathinam, Chief Customer Officer at Freshworks.

The Freshdesk Omnichannel product drives both agent productivity and an effortless customer experience for more than 30,000 customers around the world.

The 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center report notes the increased role of AI stating that "by 2025, customer service organizations that embed AI in their multichannel customer engagement platforms will elevate operational efficiency by 25%"*.

We believe our unique people plus bots strategy builds on top of our helpdesk software, providing the only natively-integrated bots platform with both customer-facing and agent-facing AI capabilities. Freddy bots for customer self-service automate the handling of inbound customer requests while Freddy Agent Assist guides staff through the most up-to-date responses to common questions. Additionally, Freshworks' Freddy AI for customer experience democratizes AI and helps organizations easily deploy advanced automations without coding.

"We believe our recognition in the Visionaries quadrant underscores how we continue to innovate so that businesses can leverage our AI and ML capabilities to reduce response times while enabling agents to handle complex support issues — increasing brand loyalty and trust, which has never been more crucial," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. "Through our strategic acquisitions of AnsweriQ Inc. and Natero Inc., we've added greater artificial intelligence capabilities that expand our usefulness to mid-market and enterprise customers. As a result, large-scale Freshdesk Omnichannel deployments have grown to almost 50% of Freshdesk's current revenue."

This inclusion is in addition to Gartner naming Freshworks as the only new company added to the August 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for Freshservice IT service management tool.** Additionally, Gartner recognized Freshworks in the June 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for Freshsales.***

