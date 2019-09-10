Freshworks Recognized in Three Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports This Year for Customer Engagement Software

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company, announced that it is the only new company added to the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools1 for Freshservice. In addition to this latest inclusion, in 2019 Gartner has also recognized Freshworks in the Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for Freshsales2, and in the Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Freshdesk3. To read the entire Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools report click here (Gartner subscription required).

"We believe the Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools report underscores what our customers already know about Freshworks — that we are relentlessly committed to their success," said Bobby Jaffari, Freshworks' North America president. "We think that this not only validates our position as a new disruptor but confirms that we are refreshingly easy to implement and use while delivering the best value."

"Overall, Freshservice has been one of the best tools we have worked with – Freshworks is also one of the most responsive companies we deal with, usually responding to requests within the hour. In our first year of use we saw massive improvement in how our IT service was perceived, which led to an award for innovation at the annual Trust awards," said Grant Harris, head of IT operations at Western Sussex Hospitals.

According to the Gartner report, "IT service management tools are vital for infrastructure and operations organizations to support and deliver IT services. This research profiles vendors in the enterprise ITSM tool market to help I&O (infrastructure and operations) leaders judge how these providers align with their current and future roadmaps."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

