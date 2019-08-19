Fresno Player Hits Massive Cash Jackpot At Table Mountain Casino!

Lucky winner Mitch was playing one of his favorite machines, the Wild Cougar , when he quickly realized that the random Massive Cash jackpot had just hit, to the tune of $133,757.75 on the machine that he was playing! The machine simply stopped and the MASSIVE CASH JACKPOT WINNER flashed on the screen! No winning combination on any reels is necessary for the Massive Cash jackpot to hit–-just luck and playing with your Club Card inserted in your machine!

Mitch is a loyal Table Mountain Casino player and loves making the short drive to his favorite casino, Table Mountain! In fact, Mitch came up to Table Mountain on his winning night because he said he had a, 'wishful thought'. That winning smile on Mitch's face shows that his wishful thought went from wishful to WINNING!

Rob Goslin, Casino President and General Manager was pleased to learn that Lucky Mitch had won a Massive Cash jackpot and said, "On behalf of the entire team at Table Mountain Casino, congratulations to Mitch! Our Players Club members tell us that the Massive Cash jackpots are their all-time favorites and we are always so happy when it showers our players with these big winnings, Table Mountain style!"

Massive Cash is just one of the extraordinary rewards that come with being a member of the Players Club. Joining The Club is fast, easy and free.

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

