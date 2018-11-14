Fressko Announces the Debut of its New Coffee Cup, the Camino

"We are excited to announce the addition of the Camino reusable coffee cup to our line of products," said Hayley Culley, marketing director for Fressko. "People have already been employing many of our flasks and bottles for their everyday use and with the number of people who drink coffee on a daily basis as part of their on-the-go routines, we wanted to introduce a new, high-quality, environmentally friendly reusable coffee cup that will last for years. We are excited to get consumer feedback and to bring this product to people all over the nation."

The Camino cup features a color-coated, scratch-resistant exterior and a stainless steel interior, designed for long-term durability. Vacuum sealed to ensure its contents stay hot for as long as possible, the product also includes a slip-resistant base, a spout designed to maximize comfort while sipping, a spill-proof design to prevent leaks and other accidents and a screw-in lid with a click lock so you can be 100 percent certain the cup is sealed tight. Internal measurement lines make it easy for you to track exactly how much coffee you're putting into your cup.

The product is now sold on Fressko's website and wherever Fressko products are sold, at an RRP of $34.95.

"We designed this cup with our daily coffee drinkers in mind," said Culley. "We took an aesthetic design that already worked (the traditional coffee cup) and we turned it into a durable, sustainable, reusable quality product. It is for the stylish, sophisticated, eco-conscious coffee drinker."

For more information about Fressko, visit www.madebyfressko.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Fressko

Related Links

http://www.madebyfressko.com

