Fressko Applauds Efforts to Clean Up the World's Oceans

The bill, which Ocean Conservancy, Inc. recognized as "an important piece of legislation," authorizes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to encourage future trade agreements to consider marine debris impact, study the economic impact of marine debris and work with the worst international offenders to find solutions to mitigate the discharge of land-based solid waste in the water. The new law authorized funding for debris cleanup and research, as well as pushing for stronger international action to help remove plastic from the oceans.

"At Fressko, we are always happy when countries take positive steps to reduce pollution in our lakes, rivers and oceans, especially plastic that takes hundreds of years to degrade," said Hayley Culley, marketing director for Fressko, which has designed stylish, eco-friendly flasks. "People are just beginning to realize how big a problem plastic pollution is to our environment!"

Eight million tons of garbage are dumped into the world's oceans every year. 236,000 tons are tiny pieces of broken-down plastic smaller than your fingernail.

Another way to clean the lakes, rivers, and oceans of plastic is to decrease the use of plastic. Each non-plastic bottle can save almost 1,500 plastic bottles a year.

Fressko flasks are durable, functional, leakproof, and can keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours or hot for up to six hours. Fressko has created sustainable, reusable alternatives to plastic, rubber or paper cups. These containers are 100 percent BPA-free and designed for durability and ease of use.

Introduced to the U.S. market in 2017, Fressko's initial product line included three glass and two bamboo flasks. Fressko recently added two new products:

Color Collection, which is a series of infuser flasks in a variety of colors: lagoon, floss, coal, denim, snow and clay.

Camino, which is a 12-ounce reusable coffee cup featuring a color-coated, scratch-resistant exterior and a stainless steel interior. Designed for long-term durability, the cup can be placed under the spout of a coffee machine and includes internal barista markings.

