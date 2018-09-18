Fressko Enjoys Beneficial Experience at ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

"Fressko was thrilled to participate in this most recent EPPS event in Phoenix," Hayley Culley, marketing director for Fressko, said. "We were very excited to have the chance to showcase our products and their benefits. This was a unique chance for us to get our products in front of some very influential people in the nutritional products industry, and we felt like we took full advantage of that opportunity."

Fressko infuser flasks are not just drink bottles; the 2 in 1 infuser allows them to be used for all types of beverages. In summer the larger 16oz LIFT flask or the stunning 16oz Color Flask is perfect for icy fruit waters and smoothies and in the cooler months the smaller 10oz Rise double walled glass and the Rush bamboo flask become the flasks of choice for brewing your hot tea or coffee.

The Fressko ranges come in several materials. The gorgeous glass flasks are generally used for at the home or office and the bamboo or stainless steel colour range are great for on-the-go use as they are highly durable, however all Fressko Flasks are leakproof!.

"We're excited to take advantage of the connections we made at the EPPS and get back to work on bringing Fressko products to a broader audience than ever," Culley said.

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands are able to have direct discussions with retailers and other brands about business objectives like product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

