Fressko Offers Three Eco-Friendly Flasks: Café Collection, Colour Collection, and the Original Series

"Fressko flasks are built to stand the test of time," said Hayley Culley, director of marketing for Fressko. "We are proud that we are creating simple but sustainable products that people can use again and again. Every Fressko flask is helping keep another plastic water bottle from ending up in the ocean."

Plastics are playing a major role in destroying the ecosystem. Every year 38 billion plastic water bottles are dumped in American landfills, and plastic waste kills 1.1 million marine creatures annually.

In contrast, all Fressko flasks, as well as the new reusable coffee cup are made from high quality, sustainable materials such as glass, bamboo and stainless steel. They are leak-proof, 100 percent BPA-free and versatile – meaning one flask can be used for all different beverage types, including steeping tea.

When compared to other brands, there is no competition. Fressko wins because of its dedication to quality, design style and versatility.

Fressko's product line includes:

The Original Series, which was introduced to the American consumer in 2016, includes bamboo and double-walled glass infuser flasks in a variety of sizes and with the unique Fressko 2 in 1 Infuser.

The Café Collection, which features the Camino, a reusable coffee cup with an ergonomic spout design and internal barista measurements, is also scratch resistant, vacuum-sealed, spill-proof and sleek.

The Colour Collection, infuser flasks that are available in a variety of colors (lagoon, floss, coal, denim, snow, and clay), that will keep your brew hot for six hours and your cold drinks cold for twice that time.

The Fressko range of products are the perfect gift for someone who loves tea, coffee, fruit-infused drinks or smoothies and who values sustainable designs.

"We are proud of the role we are playing to help our environment," Culley said.

