Fressko Showcases its Eco-Friendly Flasks at Health & Wellness Conference in Orlando

"The conference was a great way to talk with retail buyers about our eco-friendly flasks," said Hayley Culley, marketing director for Fressko, which is based in Melbourne, Australia. "We are looking to expand our sales in the United States, and the conference made it easy for our representatives to speak with many outlets."

Fressko flasks are stylish, durable, functional, leakproof, and can keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours, or hot for up to six hours. Fressko also uses a third-party quality assurance company to make sure Fressko's quality standards are met during production.

With an eco-friendly philosophy, Fressko has created sustainable, reusable alternatives to plastic, rubber or paper cups. These containers are 100 percent BPA-free and designed for durability and ease of use.

Fressko offers three product lines:

Original Series, which include three glass and two bamboo flasks.

Color Collection, which is a series of infuser flasks in a variety of colors: lagoon, floss, coal, denim, snow and clay.

Camino, which is a 12-ounce reusable coffee cup featuring a color-coated, scratch-resistant exterior and a stainless steel interior and is designed for long-term durability. The cup can be placed under the spout of a coffee machine and includes internal barista markings.

"We are always looking for ways to reach a wider audience for our reusable water bottles," Culley said. "By being a part of this health and wellness conference, we achieved that goal."

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with leading retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

