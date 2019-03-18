Fressko to Attend Health & Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31- April 3

"We are excited about having our Fressko flasks in front of buyers from the major retailers and outlets in the United States," said Hayley Culley, marketing director for Fressko, which is based in Melbourne, Australia. "We are confident the buyers will be impressed by the quality of our flasks."

Fressko flasks are durable, functional, leak-proof, and can keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours, or hot for up to six hours. Fressko also uses a third-party Quality Assurance company to make sure Fressko's quality standards are met during production.

With an eco-friendly philosophy, Fressko has created sustainable, reusable alternatives to plastic, rubber or paper cups. These containers are 100 percent BPA-free and designed for durability and ease of use.

Introduced to the U.S. market in 2018, Fressko's initial product line included three glass and two bamboo flasks. Fressko recently added two new products:

Color Collection, which is a series of infuser flasks in a variety of colors: lagoon, floss, coal, denim, snow and clay.

Camino, which is a 12-ounce reusable coffee cup featuring a color-coated, scratch-resistant exterior and a stainless steel interior and is designed for long-term durability. The cup can be placed under the spout of a coffee machine and includes internal barista markings.

"We are looking forward to introducing our flasks to a much larger audience, and the Orlando event is a perfect opportunity to do this," Culley said.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

