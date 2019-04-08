Freudenberg Tech And Financial Media Briefing

DETROIT, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Freudenberg's North American President Bob Evans and Technical Director Fernando Potela Cubillo will host the briefing

Why: To review 2018 financial results, N.A. investment programs and product development activities

What: Discussion of sales growth globally and in N.A.; investments of nearly $100 million in N.A., and a variety of automotive powertrain programs

When: 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 10

Where: Joe Muer Seafood at Detroit's Renaissance Center

RSVP/Registration: Accredited media may register with Rebecca Kaiser by calling (+1.248.647.8621) or by email (rkaiser@usautocom.com)

Other Info: The briefing will be followed by a "come-and-go as you please" buffet luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Joe Muer Seafood.

Luncheon hosts include Freudenberg, Alcantara, AutoCom Associates, the Automotive Heritage Awards program, Chassis Brakes International, INFICON and Kiekert.

Complimentary parking will be provided at the lobby entrance to the Detroit Renaissance Center Marriott Hotel.

www.freudenberg.com

SOURCE Freudenberg