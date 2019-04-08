Freudenberg Tech And Financial Media Briefing
Review of product development programs and 2018 financial results
Apr 08, 2019, 12:14 ET
DETROIT, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Who: Freudenberg's North American President Bob Evans and Technical Director Fernando Potela Cubillo will host the briefing
Why: To review 2018 financial results, N.A. investment programs and product development activities
What: Discussion of sales growth globally and in N.A.; investments of nearly $100 million in N.A., and a variety of automotive powertrain programs
When: 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 10
Where: Joe Muer Seafood at Detroit's Renaissance Center
RSVP/Registration: Accredited media may register with Rebecca Kaiser by calling (+1.248.647.8621) or by email (rkaiser@usautocom.com)
Other Info: The briefing will be followed by a "come-and-go as you please" buffet luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Joe Muer Seafood.
Luncheon hosts include Freudenberg, Alcantara, AutoCom Associates, the Automotive Heritage Awards program, Chassis Brakes International, INFICON and Kiekert.
Complimentary parking will be provided at the lobby entrance to the Detroit Renaissance Center Marriott Hotel.
SOURCE Freudenberg
