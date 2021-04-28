Freya Systems Explores the Future of Artificial Intelligence In Business and the Workplace
Freya Systems, a data analytics and software development company focused on the defense-aviation industry, will host a virtual Philly Tech Week event to explore how artificial intelligence is changing business today and the possible future applications in the office, home, and in academia.
Apr 28, 2021, 08:08 ET
MEDIA, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freya Systems, an advanced data analytics and custom software development company, will host an important webinar to help business owners and leaders to better understand how artificial intelligence and data science technologies, including machine learning, are changing businesses of all sizes.
In addition to a keynote speech on the basic principles of artificial intelligence and machine learning, a panel discussion will be moderated by Ben Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Freya Systems, that will spotlight how the future of artificial intelligence will impact specific industries and business functions.
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Keynote:
Chris MacNeel, Senior Data Scientist, Freya Systems
Panel:
How Will Artificial Intelligence Technologies Impact Business Today and
Ben Johnson, Moderator
Bora Ozkan, Associate Professor, Temple University Fox School of
Fiona Jamison PhD, CEO Spring International
Keith Aumiller, Senior Director Data Science Services, Signant Healthcare
Brandon O'Daniel, Data Lake & Data Science Manager, Xylem
To Register:
For media credentials, media kit and access to our speakers, please contact Cindi Sutera at [email protected] or 610-613-2773 at your convenience.
Media Contact: Cindi Sutera,
[email protected]
610-613-2773
