Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Advantages of FSW Over Conventional Methods to Boost Growth | Technavio

Factors such as the growing demand from the automotive industry and the advantages of FSW over conventional methods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive Industry



Aerospace Industry



Railway Industry



Shipbuilding Industry



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the friction stir welding equipment market in the industrial machinery industry include Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE Gmbh, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Manufacturing Technology Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Norsk Hydro ASA, Pohlad Companies, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market size

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market trends

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market industry analysis

The friction stir welding equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The increase in the installation of automated welding assembly lines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the need for huge investments in R&D of new welding technology will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the friction stir welding equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Global Welding Equipment Market - Global welding equipment market is segmented by end-user (automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Friction Welding Machine Market - Global friction welding machine market is segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, marine, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist friction stir welding equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the friction stir welding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the friction stir welding equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of friction stir welding equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Railway industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Shipbuilding industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Concurrent Technologies Corp.

FOOKE Gmbh

Gatwick Technologies Ltd.

HFW Solutions LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Manufacturing Technology Inc.

MIDEA GROUP

Norsk Hydro ASA

Pohlad Companies

Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

