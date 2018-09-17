Friday Night Inc. Announces Name Change to 1933 Industries Inc. and Continuation Into British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Friday Night Inc. (the "Company" or "Friday Night") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQB: TGIFF) is pleased to announce that it has determined to change its name to '1933 Industries Inc.', and will proceed to effect the continuation of the Company out of the province of Alberta and into the Province of British Columbia, as previously approved by shareholders at the annual and special meeting held on April 24, 2018. The Company's ticker symbols, TGIF and TGIFF on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTCQB respectively, will remain the same.

1933 Industries Inc. ("1933 Industries"), was chosen to reflect the Company's diversified business model, including its established cannabis cultivation and production business, expanded capabilities in hemp / CDB extraction, development of its advisory services arm and its acquisitive growth strategy in the United States and Canada. With a new name and visual identity, several Alternative Medicine Association products will be rebranded as '1933 Strains and 1933 Concentrates' to unify the company, its products and brands.

"1933 Industries signifies and gives tribute to the year when alcohol prohibition ended in the United States. Today, our Company welcomes the dawn of a new era of legalization in Canada, as well as in the United States, where medical cannabis has been legalized in 31 states and for recreational purposes in 9 states," remarked Mr. Brayden Sutton, President and CEO.

The continuation and name change are expected to be effected on or about September 26, 2018.

Please visit our new website at www.1933industries.com

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through three subsidiary companies, 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm supporting clients in security, intelligence and due diligence. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures other third-party brands. Infused MFG, also a 91% owned subsidiary, produces hemp-based, CBD products, thoughtfully crafted of high quality organic botanical ingredients. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Spire Global Strategy is a high-level advisory firm that provides services to enable businesses to stay secure, compliant, and competitive.

