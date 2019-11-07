Friday, November 8: Welcome Home, Healdsburg!

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Healdsburg and the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invite the community to gather with friends, neighbors and first responders in the Healdsburg plaza for trick-or-treating, live music and a "Celebration of Gratitude" with remarks from local elected officials.

Downtown businesses will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters and Healdsburg Community Services will have some spooky family activities in the plaza such as face painting, games and a bubble station. This festive event will also feature live music on the downtown plaza.

WHAT: Welcome Home, Healdsburg!



WHERE: Healdsburg Plaza

Matheson Street and Healdsburg Avenue



WHEN: 3 – 6 PM, Friday, November 8



EVENTS: 3 – 5 PM: Downtown Trick-or-Treat

4 – 6 PM: Live Music and Kids' Activities

5 PM: Celebration of Gratitude

Attendees are encouraged to stay downtown following the festivities for dinner, shopping and visiting with other community members.

