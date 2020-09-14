Friendemic Announces Integration with CARFAX, Helping Dealers Respond to the Growing Number of Sales and Service Reviews on CARFAX Properties

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendemic , providers of the only online reputation solution built specifically for the needs of the automotive industry, recently announced they have integrated CARFAX reviews into their industry leading Reputation Accelerator solution.

The integration of CARFAX reviews will make it even easier for users of Friendemic to respond to both positive and negative reviews from within the Reputation Accelerator dashboard and include these actions within their reports. With 19 million consumers a month visiting the CARFAX site, the integration of CARFAX reviews into Friendemic's platform will help bring a new level of awareness and engagement to dealership management.

"With one of the fastest growing bases of sales and service reviews, CARFAX is a trusted leader for shoppers looking to find their next vehicle. We are excited to add CARFAX reviews to the growing arsenal of reputation tools we offer our dealer clients," said Jason Barber, President and Chief Product Officer at Friendemic.

Friendemic provides the most comprehensive social and reputation technology for car dealers, weaving together tools that enable dealers to monitor and grow online reviews, collect and publish social media content, and communicate to shoppers and owners using 1:1 video. With more than 60% of customers using dealership reviews to determine which dealership will get their business, Friendemic's reputation tools not only help dealers solicit and respond to reviews, but also bring additional shoppers into dealership doors.

"We are very pleased that we can now view and respond to CARFAX reviews within the Friendemic Catalyst software that we use to manage our other online reviews and reputation management. Friendemic's new integration with CARFAX will now help our dealerships continue to manage our reputation with our online customer through yet another platform with their software," said Ed Borg, Marketing Manager, Hennessy Automobile Companies.

For more information on how Friendemic's software solutions can help set your dealerships apart in the digital landscape, please visit www.friendemic.com .

About Friendemic:

Friendemic specializes in digital communication and reputation management tools for many of the world's largest automotive brands, retail-level dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Friendemic software applications are developed exclusively for the automotive industry, with specific applications to support a dealership's one-to-one and one-to-all communication with car shoppers and owners. Friendemic's intuitive mobile applications streamline and bolster communication between dealership personnel and consumers while management dashboards provide transparency and access to communication shared within the applications.

About CARFAX:

CARFAX , part of IHS Markit, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

[email protected]

503-816-2474

SOURCE Friendemic

Related Links

http://www.friendemic.com

