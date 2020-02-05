FriendFinder Pays Nothing for Termination of Class Action Lawsuit

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FriendFinder Networks Inc. (FFN) announced Monday that class litigation over an alleged data breach filed against it in August 2018 by Alejandro Gutierrez (case 5:18-cv-05918-BLF in the Northern District of California) and subsequently compelled to arbitration by FFN has been settled and terminated both in the federal court and arbitration.

FFN denied any liability and paid no consideration whatsoever to Mr. Gutierrez, his attorneys, and/or his purported class members.

About FriendFinder Networks

FriendFinder Networks Inc. is a leading internet-based social networking and multimedia entertainment company operating several of the most heavily visited social networking websites in the world. The company has also won virtually every major award from dating industry insiders and review site critics. Some of its most notable websites include Cams.com, AdultFriendFinder.com, FriendFinder.com, AsiaFriendFinder.com and ALT.com. For more information please visit www.ffn.com .

