Friendly Earth International Joins TERRA's "Done with IT" Electronics Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the coronavirus has disrupted recycling programs nationwide, TERRA's Done with IT mail-in program continues to provide electronics recycling to those impacted the epidemic.

Today, TERRA announces Friendly Earth International has joined the program and will provide certified recycling services from their e-Stewards certified facility in Seattle, WA.

Done with IT serves the entire continental U.S. as well as Canada with recycling options from its international network of e-Stewards and Certified R2 facilities.

"While the electronics recycling industry has been deemed essential, most e-waste recycling programs have been suspended," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "Done with IT offers e-waste recycling and ITAD services from nation's best recyclers for both businesses and consumers without the need for physical contact."

In addition to being simple, secure and sustainable, Done with IT is safer too. Used electronics sent through Done with IT are shipped using ground transportation. These shipments average 2-8 days for delivery which allows time for potential surface contamination of retired electronics to be neutralized. Moreover, recycling boxes may be quarantined within TERRA's network of secure facilities for a time determined by industry best-practices, if required.

"Protecting the environment and serving our clients and community is our top priority," said Andrew Shute, President of Friendly Earth. "Sponsoring the Done with IT program allows us to expand our e-waste recycling options during this crisis and beyond."

Done with IT also provides opportunities for city, county and state governments to extend e-waste recycling options to their residents through its "Community Member" program. Likewise, business can connect to TERRA's certified network and offer discounts to their employees through the its "Sustainer Member" program.

"TERRA and Done with IT are actively seeking more certified recycling partners like Friendly Earth," Napoli added.

TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources.

Friendly Earth International

Friendly Earth International Inc. is an electronics recycling company located in the heart of Seattle, Washington. Our mission as an electronics recycler is to reduce the effects of electronic waste on the environment by being committed in seeking alternate ways to recycle, refurbish and reuse electronics intended for disposal.

