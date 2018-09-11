Friendly Home Buyer, a Wichita based firm, expands business into Kansas City

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Home Buyer is expanding their business in Kansas with a newly launched website that provides win-win solutions to clients looking to sell their home quickly. The launch of the website was created as a resource for people in the Wichita and Kansas City areas, who do not have the time or the upfront capital to fix up their home and sell it through conventional real estate avenues. Friendly Home Buyer purchases properties in any condition, as is, and will pay cash and close on the seller's timeline.

Today, Friendly Home Buyer is buying properties in over 24 locations around Kansas from people who are wondering "how do I sell my house fast?" or "how do I sell my home for cash?" By simply visiting friendlyhomebuyer.com, homeowners can learn valuable information on the easiest way to sell a home without a realtor or selling on their own.

Jeremiah Johnson, Founder/CEO of Friendly Home Buyer stated, "We approach each one of our clients with a 'can do' attitude and customer service is a top priority. There is a huge need out there for people who don't want to deal with the hassles and time it takes to sell their home with an agent. Sometimes they are looking to sell their home fast, or confidentially, or get out of a tricky financial situation. We aren't Real Estate Agents, we are experts in these issues and help take care of their home selling needs no matter what condition the home is in. Our goal is to make the process simple and friendly."

The difference between selling your house to Friendly Home Buyer or a real estate agent is simple; with Friendly Home Buyer you eliminate the middleman, allowing you to sell faster, easier, and without all the traditional costs and additional risks associated with the lender and buyer inspections. The time it takes to sell a $150,000 home can cost the homeowner thousands of dollars in real estate commissions, holding costs, and repair costs.

Friendly Home Buyer has been buying homes since 2003 and now the company has over 50 years of combined experience in real estate and home selling solutions. We are from Wichita and take pride in helping local homeowners sell their house fast and without hassle.

Media Contact: Jeremiah Johnson, 3035067045, jj@friendlyhomebuyer.com

SOURCE Friendly Home Buyer Inc.

Related Links

http://www.friendlyhomebuyer.com

