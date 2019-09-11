Friendly Planet Travel Acquires insightCuba, Uniting Forces to Promote Legal Travel to Cuba

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tour operator Friendly Planet Travel announces the acquisition of New York-based insightCuba, the leading provider of legal travel to Cuba. The new association between the companies is designed to bring a unified voice to the certainty of legal travel to Cuba by Americans and increased demand for the destination.

According to Friendly Planet Travel Founder and President Peggy Goldman, the decision to acquire insightCuba comes from a shared philosophy about the indisputable role of travel to improve lives through economic development and true human connection; and the burgeoning demand for travel to Cuba, which has been estimated at 1 million U.S. travelers annually.

"The importance of travel as a force of understanding and betterment in Cuba – 'grassroots diplomacy' - has never been as critical as it is right now, where sudden changes to U.S. policy have served only to confuse American citizens about their rights to visit and have had severe consequences on the Cuban people. Travel to Cuba by Americans is legal, and there is demand for this incredible destination that cannot be undone. We are bullish on the future," said Goldman.

According to The Cuban Tourism Board, visitor arrivals reached a record 4.8 million in 2018. While this figure was below Cuba's goal of 5.1 million, it marked a 60% increase in visitors over a five-year period. Goldman says that this is indicative of the resilient demand for the destination. "Since the elimination of cruising to Cuba, the destination has become the number one searched country on our website, an increase of 177% year-over-year. Interest in the destination has surpassed our expectations, and we are projecting travel to Cuba to be strong for the rest of 2019 and 2020," said Goldman.

Founded in 2000, insightCuba was the first company to receive the original people-to-people license which allowed any American to travel to Cuba legally for the first time since 1963. Current insightCuba president and well-known Cuba expert Tom Popper will continue to lead the organization.

"We are excited to be part of the Friendly Planet family as we usher in a new era of legal travel to Cuba for Americans," said Popper.

For more information visit friendlyplanettravel.com and insightcuba.com.

Cathy Decker

cathy@deckerroyal.com

SOURCE Friendly Planet Travel

Related Links

https://www.friendlyplanet.com

