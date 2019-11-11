Friendly Planet Travel Launches Sitewide Cyber Monday Sale

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global destination experts at Friendly Planet Travel are making it more affordable to explore the world in 2020 with their annual 48-hour Cyber Monday sale taking place December 2-3. Travelers can save up to $1000 per person on over 75 air inclusive packaged tours to over 50 of the world's most intriguing destinations including Peru, Japan, and Kenya.

"The power of travel to transform is something everyone should have the opportunity to experience. This annual sale makes it easier for more people to meet their neighbors," said Friendly Planet Travel president and founder Peggy Goldman.

Demand for African safaris has been growing which is why Friendly Planet is offering their popular 14-day Best of Kenya and Tanzania featuring fully guided tours to Masai Mara and Samburu parks in Kenya, the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, and visits to an orphaned elephant nursery and handmade bead factory that helps employ women – starting at $4299 per person with the savings.

All Friendly Planet Travel's immersive small group packages include roundtrip airfare, first class and deluxe accommodations, guided excursions, many meals and more. The sale begins at 12:01 am ET on Monday, December 2, 2019 and will last for 48 hours. Certain restrictions apply.

Connecting the world through authentic and affordable travel experiences, Friendly Planet Travel is a global tour operator offering personalized service and expertly curated itineraries to some of the most iconic and fascinating international destinations. Friendly Planet Travel makes cultural travel possible for more people through small group tours, independent adventures and customizable journeys to Asia, Africa, Central America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East. Since 2011, Friendly Planet has been making it easy for Americans to legally visit Cuba. From small group tours to expert guides and diverse offerings, Friendly Planet Travel offers the best value in the industry.

For a complete list of tours on sale and to book, visit www.friendlyplanet.com/CM. Previews for the available tours on sale will go live on November 25.

About Friendly Planet Travel

