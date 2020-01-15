Friendly Technologies Announces the Launch of the Open One-IoT™ Partnership Program

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, the IoT and Device Management company, announced today the launch of its free One-IoT™ Partnership Program. Designed for IoT hardware and software solution providers, the program enables Friendly's partners to connect and test their devices on the One-IoT™ device management platform, for interoperability purposes. It also allows vendors to generate new use cases and present them to their customers and connect with Friendly's customers and vendors around the globe – helping them identify new opportunities to grow their businesses.

A significant advantage of the One-IoT™ Partnership Program is its standardization and automation of IoT sales processes, which help Friendly's IoT customers ensure the time and cost-efficiency of IoT project deployments.

"At Friendly Technologies, we aim to serve the increasing needs of our customers – mobile network operators and IoT service providers. IoT technology is rapidly evolving, and we recognize the potential of forming a partnership network that consists of best-of-breed vendors for IoT hardware and software. With this new program, Friendly Technologies is helping partners deliver highly integrated and feature-rich IoT solutions and is driving innovation in the IoT marketplace," said Sean van der Walt, IoT Technology Lead at Friendly Technologies.

To join Friendly's One-IoT™ Partnership Program, visit: https://partners.friendly-tech.com

Friendly Technologies will be introducing the new program in an upcoming webinar taking place on February 12, 2020. Click here to register.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of carrier-grade platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069 device management that enable unified administration of all types of services on one platform.

Friendly has been providing device management solutions to carriers and service providers since 2007. When IoT and the Smart Home emerged, Friendly Technologies launched its IoT platform and full solution for the Smart Home. Leveraging our expertise in the device management field, Friendly extended its offering to IoT and the Smart Home markets.

Friendly's products support LwM2M, MQTT, OMA-DM, TR-069/TR-369 USP, CoAP, and HTTP protocols, as well as proprietary protocols. We provide solutions via NB-IoT, 5G, LoRA, FTTH, and DSL networks.

Friendly's device management platform enables our customers to connect and provision new devices automatically, monitor KPIs, configure and update firmware remotely, collect and analyze data, and streamline the support they provide for subscribers.

Hundreds of providers worldwide trust Friendly's device management and IoT solutions. Our products are scalable and future-ready, enabling customers to reduce both CAPEX and OPEX and generate new revenue streams.

