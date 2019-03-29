Friends of Puerto Rico Launches Social Impact Coffee

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, Friends of Puerto Rico will release Café Ama at the Chocolate and Coffee Expo in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Café Ama is a coffee that survived Hurricane Maria with a mission to uplift communities by empowering the Maria Generation by seeding an entrepreneurial mindset among Puerto Rico's youth today, as they, in turn, will lead the growth of the island's economy tomorrow. All proceeds go to children's programs by Friends of Puerto Rico.

Children from Aibonito, Puerto Rico Designed the coffee packet with the traditional Coqui, a small frog that sings in Puerto Rico that rests on a magic coffee bean.

Angelique Sina, President of Friends of Puerto Rico shared how Café Ama roots its humble beginnings as a resilient batch of coffee that survived the impact of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Every package will share the story of the coffee's symbolic ambassador Ama, a young entrepreneur that has learned to sell the coffee of her beautiful island, Puerto Rico. She represents the power of the young people who have taken a small step after the humanitarian crisis to make a big difference for our communities. The first and limited edition can be purchased at www.cafeama.com.

About Ama: Ama is a 10-year-old girl who was born in Las Marías, Puerto Rico in the mountainous region of the island. Her parents named her in honor of the flower Amapola, but she goes by "Ama," which in the Spanish language means "to love." She was fascinated by the magic coffee bean stories told by her beloved great-grandfather Toño, the coffee farmer whose coffee made it all the way to the Vatican City. Ama decided to plant her own coffee with a collection of magical seeds that survived hurricane Maria. Ama represents the power of youth and shows how with one small step, a positive mind and a lot of curiosity and enthusiasm, one can make a big difference. She is a young entrepreneur who sells the best coffee to delight others and has them fall in love with the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. In the process, she educates children at risk, helping them to escape poverty through the power of coffee.

About Friends of Puerto Rico: Friends of Puerto Rico is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) social impact organization based in Washington, DC that works with at-risk youth to create opportunities and develop the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs of Puerto Rico.

Since our beginning in 2015, we have served as an intermediary to provide over 1.5 million dollars in grants and support to nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico. In four years, we have created a network of over 30,000 donors and have over 50 partner organizations.

For questions contact us at: hello@friendsofpuertorico.org +1 (787) 314-7228

Related Images

children-from-aibonito-puerto-rico.jpg

Children from Aibonito, Puerto Rico

Children from Aibonito, Puerto Rico Designed the coffee packet with the traditional Coqui, a small frog that sings in Puerto Rico that rests on a magic coffee bean.

ama.png

Ama

Ama is a 10-year-old girl who was born in Las Marías, Puerto Rico. Her parents named her in honor of the flower Amapola, but she goes by "Ama", which in the Spanish language means "to love". She was fascinated by the magic coffee bean stories told by her beloved great-grandfather Toño, the coffee farmer whose coffee made it all the way to the Vatican City and she decided to launch Cafe Ama.

Related Links

Cafe Ama

Friends of Puerto Rico

SOURCE Friends of Puerto Rico