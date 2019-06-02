Friends of Zion Museum Honoring President Trump's Embassy Move on Jerusalem Day

JERUSALEM, June 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jerusalem Day, the Israeli people will be celebrating the reunification of Jerusalem after the 1967 Six-Day War, but they will also be remembering the courageous move President Donald Trump made to move the American Embassy to Israel's capital – Jerusalem.

On May 14, 2017, President Trump surpassed the odds under tremendous pressure, as he had done in the 2016 Presidential Election. Since 1995, when the Jerusalem Embassy Act was passed, the American people have heard dozens of presidential candidates promise to complete the move, but only President Trump kept his word. On May 14th, the United States of America recognized Jerusalem as Israel's eternal capital and boldly moved their embassy there.

On May 14, 2019, the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem held a commemorative event "Annual Night of Heroes" in honor of the One-Year Anniversary of the Opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. The event was attended by Prime Minister Netanyahu, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau.

In December 2017, Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the FOZ Museum, honored President Donald Trump with the "Friends of Zion Award" in a special ceremony in the Oval Office for moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Dr. Mike Evans is also a #1 New York Times bestselling author, journalist and member of the Trump Faith Initiative, President Trump's evangelical advisory board.

This Jerusalem Day, American, Israeli and global supporters of Israel will be celebrating Jerusalem as the eternal and undivided capital of the State of Israel, knowing that it has been recognized by Israel's greatest ally, the world's most powerful nation and has the full support of the leader of the free world: President Donald J. Trump.

