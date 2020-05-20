Friends Seminary School Raises $28,000 from Art Auction Buyer Richart Ruddie

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends Seminary, a coeducational school in New York, recently raised $28,000 from a benefit auction on Artsy.net for a piece from well-known artist, Rashid Johnson. The school funds its faculty salaries and student aid programs through donations received from the community, and Artsy setup the auction online featuring the Rashid Johnson piece titled -- "Broken Men" (2019).



The impressive piece features a 27-color silkscreen with Mylar collage and was purchased by Richart Ruddie, an art collector based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Friends Seminary School was founded in 1786 and is undoubtedly one of the oldest coeducational institutions. It relies heavily on community support and charity organizations. Alumni participation is vital to the school's operation. Gifts like the $28,000 donation via this art auction contribute greatly to the quality of education provided to the students, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Friends Seminary recognizes the contributions of long-standing donors through the Cornerstone Society membership. The institution strives to provide an environment that allows students to explore and feed their imagination. It helps students develop academically, artistically, and as athletes.



Friends Seminary relies on the community and charity organizations to help it navigate the uncharted territory, as Ruddie has done in this case. The institution needs to adapt to the challenges of the new norm.



The news that Friends Seminary receives a $28,000 donation is a welcome development given the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 health crisis.



Rashid Johnson is an artist with an impressive track record. His pieces cover a wide variety of themes, including critical evocations of racial and cultural identity. In the past, he focused on conceptual photography before working on wall-based works. Rashid strives to create imaginative art pieces that miscegenate into a new language.

