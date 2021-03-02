Friendship-West Baptist Church Feeds More Than 10,000 Families and Dedicates Nearly $400,000 to Expand Food Distribution and Wrap-Around Services for North Texans Following Snowstorm and Mass Power Outages

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the recent winter storms that ravaged across the state of Texas left thousands of North Texas without power, limited access to food and water, and severely damaged homes, Friendship-West Baptist Church, led by social justice activist and senior pastor, Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, immediately jumped into action to provide imperative emergency resources. Through partnerships with companies like HelloFresh, Grand Husky Logistics, L'Moore's Catering, LLC, Record's BBQ, RJ's BBQ, A Fresh Approach Catering, Oh Taste and See Catering, Sista Bay B's Seafood Kitchen, and Gourmet Royale, from last Saturday, February 20 through Saturday, February 27, 2021, Friendship-West provided free food boxes with fresh groceries, as well as hot meals and bottled water to individuals and families. The hot meals were especially important as many Dallas-Ft. Worth families are still without power and access to clean water. In just over a week, Friendship-West has provided meals for more than 10,000 families as well as 3,270 cases of water or 104,640 bottles.

Pallets of water for Texas residents still without access to clean water Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, distributing food and water after Texas snowstorms

In addition to the food and water provided, Friendship-West is working to provide continued wrap-around services to be an inclusive provider for various needs of families still trying to restore after the winter storms. They have also received support to advance their relief efforts from celebrities and foundations around the country including Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation, The Schulz Family Foundation (owners of Starbuck's), Shaunie O'Neal, Beto O'Rourke Powered by the People Foundation, and many others.

Continued Planned Outreach Efforts:

Recognizing that the recent winter storm has ravaged the Dallas community and has hit especially hard in poor, Black and Brown communities and in light of the recent outages, plumbing issues, and scarcity of food and water, Friendship-West is continuing to organize to combat these issues with a strategic effort that will provide coordinated extended wrap-around services. In addition to providing grocery items, hot meals, emergency housing assistance, cleaning supplies, clothing, diapers, and toiletries, the church is also working to address the needs of the many North Texans still without adequate heat and access to water and with housing structural damage, electrical and plumbing issues to their homes. The church will be providing support and assistance in those areas as well by awarding Winter Storm Relief Grants to citizens who need financial assistance to repair damage to their homes caused by the winter storms. Citizens in need of assistance and additional resources can visit the Friendship-West Baptist Church website at www.friendshipwest.org to complete an electronic Winter Storm Relief form to request assistance.

DIRECTORY OF PROFESSIONAL COMPANIES AND CONTRACTORS:

In an effort to protect people from falling victim to contractors who prey on citizens during crisis, Friendship-West Baptist Church is also building a directory of professional companies and independent contractors to assist North Texans in repairing their homes, businesses and other property damage due to the winter storms. Companies and contractors interested in being considered for inclusion in this directory of professional partners can use the link below to registers. https://form.jotform.com/210488715803054

DONATIONS TO STORM RELIEF EFFORTS

If you would like to donate to Winter Storm Relief Efforts organized by Friendship-West Baptist Church, contributions may be sent using the following link.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=5V5w9p9IBICsH3u4b9zPj2tDd-k79LV5vaWl1fQfPg2_uu4fmDmJklE6rCSAD4rQcwh1fVuDHLuDGmPb&Z3JncnB0=

For more information, please visit https://www.friendshipwest.org.

