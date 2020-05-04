FriendWithA to Re-Open Their Doors as COVID Curve Begins to Flatten

SEATTLE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After shutting down temporarily in order to prevent the spread of COVID, FriendWithA.com will re-open its doors again for business on May 5. FriendWithA.com is a fully insured peer to peer rental marketplace to borrow almost anything. Like many other businesses, COVID has put a complete standstill to the U.S. economy. Shut down on March 25, FriendWithA has now been closed for over a month.

Sharing economy businesses have been hit extremely hard during this crisis. With the lack of traveling, social isolation and concern over clean surfaces, those in the sharing economy were extremely vulnerable to this pandemic. Although some sharing models have flourished during the pandemic (rvsformds), most sharing economy businesses like AirBnB, Rover and others have announced massive layoffs.

Long gone are the shared possessions and experiences many millennials have grown to love. But with the curve beginning to flatten, governors around the country have begun to re-open their economies for business. With over 500+ individuals renting out their equipment on the platform, many are extremely eager to get back to work renting out their gear.

From one lender on the site, "I've been getting multiple requests to rent out my board during the pandemic. But without the insurance offered by FriendWithA, I've had to turn them all down and just wait for them to re-open." FriendWithA offers lenders up to $125,000 property insurance and $100,000 liability insurance in order to safely rent everything from bikes, cameras, tools and more.

FriendWithA is planning to continue to monitor the situation and will be re-opening with some new rules. Ex. all items must be cleaned and sanitized prior to handoff and all members need to social distance themselves where possible. From the CEO Stefan Cordova, "We want to be extremely respectful of our community during this crisis. We have to find the right balance of safety but also help our members earn some extra money. Some have lost their jobs during this crisis and are looking for any way possible to supplement their income. We are excited to re-open but are also monitoring the situation closely."

Founded in 2018 and based in Seattle, FriendWithA is one of the U.S.'s largest fully insured peer to peer rental marketplaces. FriendWithA connects creatives and adventure enthusiasts to rent out and share everything from Onewheels, bikes, cameras, tools, photo booths, bounce houses and more. Find your friend with a…

