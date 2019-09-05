Frier Levitt Expands National Footprint With the Opening of New Manhattan Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued expansion, national boutique healthcare law firm Frier Levitt announced today the opening of a new Downtown Manhattan office located at 101 Greenwich Street. 101 Greenwich Street is a LEED Silver Certified Class A property in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan featuring state-of-the-art technology and best-in-class hospitality and amenities.

Frier Levitt's new Manhattan office will be headed by long-time partner John E. Morrone, Esq. who will be supported by a team of attorneys, including recently hired attorneys Adam S. Bloom, Esq., and Marc V. Nocera, Esq. Already considered a national leader in life sciences matters, the new hires add even further depth to Frier Levitt, bringing extensive experience as in-house counsel at major pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Mr. Morrone chairs and co-chairs Frier Levitt's Life Science Regulatory and Healthcare Regulatory Departments respectively, representing physicians, physician groups, pharmacies, drug manufacturers and wholesalers, and a broad variety of healthcare companies providing transactional and regulatory representation, advising clients in areas such as contracting, anti-kickback and Stark laws, payor audits and appeals, HIPAA/HITECH, Telehealth, professional licensing and Board matters, and white-collar criminal defense.

Mr. Bloom joins the firm as Counsel, bringing over 15-years of experience handling issues relating to FDA regulatory, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, clinical trials and other client matters. Mr. Nocera also joins the firm as Counsel with over 15-years of experience, building on his background of working with life sciences clients regarding healthcare regulatory issues, corporate law and governance matters, and FDA law.

"We are thrilled to be able to open our new Downtown Manhattan office. including the addition of two attorneys with as much in-house counsel experience as Adam and Marc," said Manhattan office head John E. Morrone, Esq. "Frier Levitt's new Manhattan office, in addition to our new attorneys, raises the level of service our firm provides its healthcare and life sciences clients," he added.

Frier Levitt's Manhattan office is located at 101 Greenwich Street, Suite 8B, New York, NY 10006. To contact Manhattan office, call (212) 897-9635 or visit www.FrierLevitt.com.

