Frieze LA Recap at MASH Gallery

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MASH Gallery, in partnership with W Hotel Hollywood for Frieze LA 2020, pulled off a flawless TWO-PART event, a major undertaking and a first for this 18 month old gallery. The event launched with a massive pop-up exhibition lasting only one night at the LOFT of the W Hotel in Hollywood where guests previewed 23 artists and over 50 works of art before the official exhibition's opening night took place two days later at MASH Gallery in DTLA. Over 3,000 guests attended the À GOGO exhibition event, with a handful of celebrities, and multiple sales. Owner, Haleh Mashian (featured below), made her mark on the art scene and hosted what people are calling "the best event during Frieze LA."

W Hotel Hollywood had paintings suspended from the ceiling, appearing to float in the Hollywood skyline, transforming the space into a spectacular event. The event featured multiple sculptures, two installations, one by Haleh Mashian herself, where she transformed a room into a fully immersive rose garden featuring some of her own paintings that sparkled and captivated the audience with show-stopping detail. The À GOGO Exhibition is on display at MASH Gallery through March 20th.

