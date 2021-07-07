Frisson: Iconic Collection Debuts at Seattle Art Museum October 15

Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis built their collection during the 1970s and early 1980s, filling their home with singular works of art. In little more than a decade, they assembled one of the most significant private collections of Abstract Expressionist paintings and sculptures on the West Coast, augmented by two towering European artists of the same period. They were also devoted philanthropists in a burgeoning Seattle cultural scene. This exhibition celebrates their legacy of generosity and passion for art, particularly the "frisson" of excitement that arises from engaging deeply with art.

Rarely seen in public in the last 40 years, the works in Frisson will be presented in dynamic juxtapositions with each other that capture the spirit of the Langs' shared endeavor. Conducting careful research, they chose leading examples from an artist's career or works that marked important turning points.

"This is a special moment for SAM and for Seattle," says Amada Cruz, Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO. "Dick and Jane believed in the transformational power of art in a community, and they have transformed our collection with these extraordinary gifts that people for generations to come can now sit with and enjoy. It's something we all need right now—to connect again in our beautiful downtown galleries with inspiring art."

Many of the works donated represent a first for SAM's collection, including the first paintings by Francis Bacon (Portrait of Man with Glasses I, 1963 and Study for a Portrait, 1967), Lee Krasner (Night Watch, 1960), and Clyfford Still (PH-338 (1949-No. 2), 1949); it also marks the first artwork by Alberto Giacometti, the sculpture Femme de Venise II (1956). As a group, all of the works transform SAM's collection of post-war art and present new possibilities for its artistic program. The exhibition is accompanied by a major publication with scholarly texts dedicated to each work by leading experts in the field.

"It's thrilling to share with the public these formidable examples of Abstract Expressionism and post-war European art," says Catharina Manchanda, Jon & Mary Shirley Curator of Contemporary Art. "The emotional current of these works, reflective of their specific time and context, runs from exuberant to contemplative, fierce to soaring. They are an invitation to engage."

Frisson features 21 works of art—18 paintings, two sculptures, and one drawing—by 17 influential American and two European artists of the post-war period, spanning the years between 1945 and 1978. The works will be on view in the museum's modern and contemporary galleries.

In addition to the 19 new works in the museum's collection, Frisson features two paintings previously gifted to the museum: the portrait Richard Lang (1978) by Alice Neel, and Andy Warhol's double portrait of Jane Lang (1976). Alice Neel, the subject of a major retrospective at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2021, was in her late seventies when she painted the portrait of Richard Lang. The portrait of Jane Lang was commissioned as a surprise gift on the occasion of the exhibition Andy Warhol: Portraits at SAM in 1976. The Langs donated one of the panels to the museum following the exhibition; the second panel, which stayed in their home, was gifted to SAM in 2020 by the family.

TICKETING

Museum Hours

Closed Monday & Tuesday

Wednesday–Sunday 10 am–5 pm

Holiday hours on the website

General Admission

$19.99 Adult

Adult $17.99 Senior (65+), Military (with ID)

Senior (65+), Military (with ID) $12.99 Student (with ID), Teen (15–18)

Student (with ID), Teen (15–18) FREE for children (14 and under)

FREE for SAM Members

Special Prices

First Thursdays: Free to all

First Fridays: Free general admission for seniors (65+)

Details are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information on planning a visit, go to seattleartmuseum.org .

EXHIBITION CATALOGUE

A 204-page catalogue with 120 color illustrations published by Seattle Art Museum and distributed by University of Washington Press will be available for purchase on site and online at SAM Shop ($45). Also titled Frisson: The Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis Collection, (ISBN: 978-0-932216-79-3), the catalogue is edited by Catharina Manchanda and features newly commissioned scholarly essays by leading experts in their fields, including Bruce Guenther, David Anfam, Michael Brenson, John Elderfield, Jack Flam, Carter Foster, Catherine Grenier, Martin Lewis Harrison, Sanford Hirsch, Norman Kleeblatt, Eleanor Nairne, Amy Rahn, Elizabeth Smith, Robert Storr, and Jeffrey Weiss.

Image captions: Study for a Portrait, 1967, Francis Bacon, British (born in Ireland), 1909–1992, oil on canvas, 61 x 55 in. Seattle Art Museum, Gift of the Friday Foundation in honor of Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis, 2020.14.7 © The Estate of Francis Bacon. Photo: Spike Mafford / Zocalo Studios. Courtesy of the Friday Foundation. PH-338 (1949-No. 2), 1949, Clyfford Still, American, 1904–1980, oil on canvas, 91 3/4 x 68 7/8 in. Seattle Art Museum, Gift of the Friday Foundation in honor of Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis, 2020.14.17 © City & County of Denver, Courtesy Clyfford Still Museum. Photo: Spike Mafford / Zocalo Studios. Courtesy of the Friday Foundation. Night Watch, 1960, Lee Krasner, American, 1908–1984, oil on canvas, 70 x 99 in. Seattle Art Museum, Gift of the Friday Foundation in honor of Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis, 2020.14.4 © The Pollock-Krasner Foundation. Photo: Spike Mafford / Zocalo Studios. Courtesy of the Friday Foundation.

ABOUT SEATTLE ART MUSEUM

As the leading visual art institution in the Pacific Northwest, SAM draws on its global collections, powerful exhibitions, and dynamic programs to provide unique educational resources benefiting the Seattle region, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. SAM was founded in 1933 with a focus on Asian art. By the late 1980s the museum had outgrown its original home, and in 1991 a new 155,000-square-foot downtown building, designed by Venturi, Scott Brown & Associates, opened to the public. The 1933 building was renovated and rededicated as the Asian Art Museum in 1994, and it reopened on February 8, 2020, following an extensive renovation and expansion. SAM's desire to further serve its community was realized in 2007 with the opening of two stunning new facilities: the nine-acre Olympic Sculpture Park (designed by Weiss/Manfredi Architects)—a "museum without walls," free and open to all—and the Allied Works Architecture designed 118,000-square-foot expansion of its main, downtown location, including 232,000 square feet of additional space built for future expansion. The Olympic Sculpture Park and SAM's downtown expansion celebrated their tenth anniversary in 2017.

From a strong foundation of Asian art to noteworthy collections of African and Oceanic art, Northwest Coast Native American art, European and American art, and modern and contemporary art, the strength of SAM's collection of approximately 25,000 objects lies in its diversity of media, cultures, and time periods.

SOURCE Seattle Art Museum