Frist Art Museum Announces 2022 Schedule of Exhibitions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frist Art Museum is excited to announce its 2022 schedule of exhibitions. In the Ingram Gallery, the year begins with On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from the Pérez Art Museum Miami Collection, an exhibition of fifty artists that explores the diverse cultural and political landscapes of Cuba and its diaspora. Light, Space, Surface: Southern California Art from LACMA's Collection is an exhibition of sculptures, paintings, and installations by artists of the American Light and Space movement, including Robert Irwin, Helen Pashgian, and James Turrell. Weaving Splendor: Treasures of Asian Textiles presents rarely seen Chinese, Indian, Japanese, and Persian costumes and textiles that will take guests on a journey across continents, and through time, from the 1500s to today.

In the Upper-Level Galleries, Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful traces the artist's journey from semi-rural Georgia to international recognition and is the largest retrospective of her work to date. Knights in Armor showcases full suits of armor, mounted equestrian figures, swords, and other weaponry from the Middle Ages and Renaissance through the medieval revival of the nineteenth century. Matthew Ritchie: A Garden in the Flood features dramatic paintings, architectural structures, and immersive visualizations by the renowned transmedia artist.

In the Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery, the Frist presents Nashville-based artist LeXander Bryant's debut solo museum exhibition of photography, mural work, and sculpture. In the fall, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and the Frist Art Museum co-present sculptures by Nashville-born Virginia Overton, who creates large installations made from upcycled everyday materials.

In the Conte Community Arts Gallery, the Frist presents the juried exhibition Nashville Art Teachers: Beyond the Classroom, which will be shown in conjunction with Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful to celebrate the work and creative output of art teachers in Davidson County, and 2022 Young Tennessee Artists: Selections from Advanced Studio Art Programs, the ninth biennial showcase of the finest two-dimensional artwork by high school students across the state.

