Fritz Pollard Alliance Salutes Sports Honorees

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation is honored to virtually host the 16th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Salute to Excellence Awards on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 12 noon. This year's theme, "The First Black NFL Head Coach: 100 Years Later," embodies the spirit of Fritz Pollard's phenomenal accomplishment in 1921, as head coach of the Akron Pros.

The 2021 honorees have shown an exceptional commitment to diversity and set the standard upon which their colleagues and peers are measured. "We are honored to recognize these amazing individuals and organizations that continue to raise the bar of diversity, equity and inclusion," said Rod Graves, executive director, Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation.

Salute to Excellence Awards honors individuals in sports leadership who have demonstrated best practices of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The 2021 honorees are Bruce Arians, head coach Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Flores, Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach, William "Bill" Nunn, Jr., Pro Football Hall of Fame Scout (posthumously) and Ron Rivera, head coach, Washington Football Team.

Fritz Pollard Trophy honors a student-athlete who epitomizes the spirit and character of Fritz Pollard, and exemplifies courage, community values and excellence on and off the field. The 2021 honoree is Andrew Whitaker, Washington University in St. Louis.

Paul J.Tagliabue Award honors visionaries and organizations for achieving unparalleled diversity benchmarks in the sports industry. The 2021 honoree is the Charlotte Hornets accepted by Fred Whitfield, president and vice-chairman.

Dan M. Rooney Lifetime Achievement Award honors those individuals who have unselfishly dedicated their lives to improving the socio-economic plight in the sports industry. The 2021 honoree is John B. Wooten, chairman emeritus, Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation and former NFL All-Pro player and executive.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, founder and president, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Art Shell, Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, will give remarks. Professor Kenneth L. Shropshire will provide a keynote address on the status of minority leadership in the sports industry.

Kimberley Martin, NFL Reporter, ESPN will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

The event is free to the public, but you must register to view the program.

The registration link is as follows: https://hopin.com/events/16th-annual-johnnie-l-cochran-salute-to-excellence-awards

Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation

A 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about equal opportunities in sports and providing scholarships to aspiring youth and professionals.

www.fritzpollard.org .

Fritz Pollard Alliance

A 501 (c)(6) member association comprised of scouts, coaches and front office personnel in sports committed to equal opportunity. We are dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion for sports leadership positions.

www.fritzpollard.org .

