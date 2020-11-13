Fritz's Adventure Celebrates Its 4th Birthday by Opening New Attractions Next Week

BRANSON, Mo., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fritz's Adventure announced plans to celebrate its 4th birthday by opening new attractions on Thursday, November 19. The attractions and components include over 300 feet of new tunnels, 32 new obstacles, 11 new ziplines, six new bridges, and two new drops.

The new attractions will complement existing attractions at Fritz's. Existing attractions include City Wall, Sky Trail, Sky Tykes, laser maze, underground tunnels, treehouses, slides, warped walls, half pipe, a real airplane for exploring, shipping containers with paths and tunnels, water tower maze, aerial bridge, and Fritz's Forest for the youngest adventurers.

"We're celebrating our 4th birthday in a big way," said Fritz's Adventure Chief Executive Officer Matt Engram. "Our guests deserve the absolute best. Adding these additional attractions continues our tradition of being unique and differentiating ourselves from everyone else."

"We're turning four and giving more to our valued guests," said Travis Leaming, Chief Operating Officer at Fritz's Adventure. "Fritz's truly is a place where families can adventure and create lifelong memories together."

To gain access to the new attractions, guests can simply purchase tickets for Thursday, November 19, and beyond at FritzsAdventure.com.

Fritz's Adventure is a dynamic family attraction based in Branson, MO. Visitors of all ages and athletic abilities can fly, climb, tunnel, jump, run, slide, rappel, and zip through 80,000 square feet of explorable space. Fritz's Adventure is open year-round and includes a unique outdoor flying experience, Fritz's Aerodium, which reopens in May 2021.

